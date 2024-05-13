DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center biologist Priscilla Lee evaluates 3D-printed human dermal fibroblasts on plate designed to hold bioprinted skin. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 16:44
|Photo ID:
|8409984
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-GY757-9005
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Scientist Uses Seed Money Grant to Launch Skin Printing Research, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Scientist Uses Seed Money Grant to Launch Skin Printing Research
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT