    Army Scientist Uses Seed Money Grant to Launch Skin Printing Research

    Army Scientist Uses Seed Money Grant to Launch Skin Printing Research

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center biologist Priscilla Lee evaluates 3D-printed human dermal fibroblasts on plate designed to hold bioprinted skin. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

    Army Scientist Uses Seed Money Grant to Launch Skin Printing Research

    Research Biological Chemical Skin 3D

