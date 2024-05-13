Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:44 Photo ID: 8409984 VIRIN: 240516-A-GY757-9005 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.37 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Scientist Uses Seed Money Grant to Launch Skin Printing Research, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.