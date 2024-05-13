Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, right, presents the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal to Maj. Gen. Michael Regan Jr. May 9, 2024, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Regan retired after 42 1/2 years of service, the last 7 1/2 at Deputy Adjutant General - Air of the Pennsylvania National Guard. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Tom Cherry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:20 Photo ID: 8408404 VIRIN: 240509-Z-A3544-1431 Resolution: 6455x4163 Size: 14.64 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Hometown: GILBERTSVILLE, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. DAG - Air retires after 42 1/2 years of service, by Tom Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.