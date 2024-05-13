Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. DAG - Air retires after 42 1/2 years of service

    Pa. DAG - Air retires after 42 1/2 years of service

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Tom Cherry 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, right, presents the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal to Maj. Gen. Michael Regan Jr. May 9, 2024, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Regan retired after 42 1/2 years of service, the last 7 1/2 at Deputy Adjutant General - Air of the Pennsylvania National Guard. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Tom Cherry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8408404
    VIRIN: 240509-Z-A3544-1431
    Resolution: 6455x4163
    Size: 14.64 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Hometown: GILBERTSVILLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. DAG - Air retires after 42 1/2 years of service, by Tom Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pa. DAG - Air retires after 42 1/2 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PNG
    deputy adjutant general air

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT