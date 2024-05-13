Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers earn ‘Ace’ status for counter-drone defense

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Smith, Sgt. William Taroc, and Staff Sgt. Henry Davis, with 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), returned to Fort Drum in April after a nine-month deployment overseas where they earned “Ace” status for having shot down five or more enemy unmanned aircraft systems (UASs). They received counter-drone training on post and in Kuwait to prepare them for air defense tactics. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    2-15th Field Artillery Regiment

