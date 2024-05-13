10th Mountain Division Soldiers earn ‘Ace’ status for counter-drone defense

Staff Sgt. Daniel Smith, Sgt. William Taroc, and Staff Sgt. Henry Davis, with 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), returned to Fort Drum in April after a nine-month deployment overseas where they earned “Ace” status for having shot down five or more enemy unmanned aircraft systems (UASs). They received counter-drone training on post and in Kuwait to prepare them for air defense tactics. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

