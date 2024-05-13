Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base [Image 1 of 2]

    Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A Lithuanian reporter, left, asks Lithuanian Air Force Lt. Col. Algirdas Medeikis, Lithuanian Air Force deputy chief of staff for logistics, to speak about the partnership opportunities of Exercise Astral Knight at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2024. Exercise AK24 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 02:50
    Photo ID: 8407991
    VIRIN: 240515-F-ZJ681-1024
    Resolution: 3704x2464
    Size: 616.27 KB
    Location: SIAULIAI, LT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise

