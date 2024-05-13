Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard patrols Mariana Trench National Marine Sanctuary

    FARALLON DE PAJAROS, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) patrol the Northern Mariana Islands on April 23, 2024. The small 2-km-wide island of Farallon de Pajaros (also known as Uracas) is the northernmost and most active volcano of the Mariana Islands. Its relatively frequent historical eruptions dating back to the mid-19th century have caused the andesitic volcano to be called the "Lighthouse of the Western Pacific" and is part of the Mariana Trench National Marine Sanctuary. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Tim Cusak, USFWS)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:57
    Photo ID: 8407207
    VIRIN: 240423-G-G0020-8601
    Resolution: 3361x1890
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: FARALLON DE PAJAROS, MP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USFWS
    NMI
    IUUF
    WPC 1140
    NMS

