U.S. Coast Guard patrols Mariana Trench National Marine Sanctuary

The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) patrol the Northern Mariana Islands on April 23, 2024. The small 2-km-wide island of Farallon de Pajaros (also known as Uracas) is the northernmost and most active volcano of the Mariana Islands. Its relatively frequent historical eruptions dating back to the mid-19th century have caused the andesitic volcano to be called the "Lighthouse of the Western Pacific" and is part of the Mariana Trench National Marine Sanctuary. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Tim Cusak, USFWS)

