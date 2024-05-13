Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    261st COS performs equipment configuration training

    261st COS performs equipment configuration training

    VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melanie L. Nolen 

    195th Wing

    California Air National Guard Airmen with the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron conduct equipment configuration training May 4, 2024 at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California. The training was conducted during the May ’24 UTA to meet mission specifications and maintain operational readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:25
    Photo ID: 8406699
    VIRIN: 240504-Z-HI248-2009
    Resolution: 4248x3398
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: VAN NUYS, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 261st COS performs equipment configuration training, by SrA Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air
    Combat Communications
    Space and Cyberspace
    195th Wing
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT