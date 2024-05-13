California Air National Guard Airmen with the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron conduct equipment configuration training May 4, 2024 at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California. The training was conducted during the May ’24 UTA to meet mission specifications and maintain operational readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:25 Photo ID: 8406699 VIRIN: 240504-Z-HI248-2009 Resolution: 4248x3398 Size: 7.67 MB Location: VAN NUYS, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 261st COS performs equipment configuration training, by SrA Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.