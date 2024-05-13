Huntsville Center, AAMU partnership enhances students’ opportunities

Alabama A&M University alumni Justin Colar, left, and Curtney Walters, both Huntsville Center engineers, played a role in “refreshing” a partnership agreement with the University’s Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering. The collaboration promotes diversity while developing AAMU engineering students’ expertise.

