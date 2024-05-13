Alabama A&M University alumni Justin Colar, left, and Curtney Walters, both Huntsville Center engineers, played a role in “refreshing” a partnership agreement with the University’s Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering. The collaboration promotes diversity while developing AAMU engineering students’ expertise.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8406188
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-QY194-1001
|Resolution:
|4561x2967
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Huntsville Center, AAMU partnership enhances students’ opportunities, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Huntsville Center, AAMU partnership enhances students’ opportunities
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT