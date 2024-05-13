Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntsville Center, AAMU partnership enhances students’ opportunities

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Alabama A&M University alumni Justin Colar, left, and Curtney Walters, both Huntsville Center engineers, played a role in “refreshing” a partnership agreement with the University’s Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering. The collaboration promotes diversity while developing AAMU engineering students’ expertise.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 11:04
