    Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf Tellefsen, 555th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks to reporters about the importance of Exercise Astral Knight at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2024. Training with joint and combined allies is essential to the success of agile combat employment, which increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 09:23
    Photo ID: 8405932
    VIRIN: 240515-F-ZJ681-1021
    Resolution: 5802x3860
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SIAULIAI, LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise

