Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf Tellefsen, 555th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks to reporters about the importance of Exercise Astral Knight at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2024. Training with joint and combined allies is essential to the success of agile combat employment, which increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

