    Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base [Image 1 of 4]

    Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Lithuanian Air Force Col. Antennas Mattis, Lithuanian Air Force commander, speaks to reporters about the importance of Exercise Astral Knight at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2024. AK24 is the U.S. European Command’s capstone of an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide allied IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    This work, Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise

