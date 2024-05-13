Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base

Lithuanian Air Force Col. Antennas Mattis, Lithuanian Air Force commander, speaks to reporters about the importance of Exercise Astral Knight at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2024. AK24 is the U.S. European Command’s capstone of an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide allied IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

