    Elimination of the Distributed Leader Course

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sarah Hauck 

    The Army University

    The Army is eliminating the requirement for all enlisted Soldiers to complete the Distributed Leader Course (DLC I-VI) no later than Oct. 1, 2024. DLC (formerly known as Structured Self-Development (SSD) has been a prerequisite for attendance to resident NCO Professional Military Education (PME) since its fielding in 2010.

    TAGS

    distributed learning
    professional military education,

