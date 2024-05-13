The Army is eliminating the requirement for all enlisted Soldiers to complete the Distributed Leader Course (DLC I-VI) no later than Oct. 1, 2024. DLC (formerly known as Structured Self-Development (SSD) has been a prerequisite for attendance to resident NCO Professional Military Education (PME) since its fielding in 2010.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8405870
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-GB294-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|171.98 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|197
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Elimination of the Distributed Leader Course, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT