    Marine Corps Training Group Charlie: U.S. Marines stand in formation with allies

    JORDAN

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Adam Sims, an engineer officer with, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, stands in formation with partner nations at Aqaba, Jordan, May 12, 2024. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 07:29
    Location: JO
    MARFORRES
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    MCTGC

