Police Week highlight: Master Sgt. Leon Drake

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leon Drake, 39th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, poses for a photo for Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2024. Drake joined to serve along his fellow Defenders and his journey has been shaped by his mother’s commitment of providing a better future. To him, Police Week is a global dedication to honor fallen heroes and the sacrifices made by those in law enforcement and the military while also showcasing unity and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

