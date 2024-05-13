Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week highlight: Master Sgt. Leon Drake

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leon Drake, 39th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, poses for a photo for Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2024. Drake joined to serve along his fellow Defenders and his journey has been shaped by his mother’s commitment of providing a better future. To him, Police Week is a global dedication to honor fallen heroes and the sacrifices made by those in law enforcement and the military while also showcasing unity and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week highlight: Master Sgt. Leon Drake, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security forces
    Police Week
    defender

