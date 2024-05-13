U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Lujan, center, commander of the Guam Air National Guard 254th Air Base Group, presides over the activation ceremony of the 254th Medical Flight, Guam, May 4, 2024. Consisting of about 11 personnel, the new unit will ensure the Guam Air Guard is fit to fight by supporting medical readiness. (U.S. National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 19:51 Photo ID: 8404928 VIRIN: 240504-Z-NN671-1010 Resolution: 2140x1427 Size: 1.04 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Air Guard stands up new Medical Flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.