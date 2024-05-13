Guam Air Guard stands up new Medical Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Lujan, center, commander of the Guam Air National Guard 254th Air Base Group, presides over the activation ceremony of the 254th Medical Flight, Guam, May 4, 2024. Consisting of about 11 personnel, the new unit will ensure the Guam Air Guard is fit to fight by supporting medical readiness. (U.S. National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete)
