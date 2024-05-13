Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Air Guard stands up new Medical Flight

    GUAM

    05.04.2024

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Lujan, center, commander of the Guam Air National Guard 254th Air Base Group, presides over the activation ceremony of the 254th Medical Flight, Guam, May 4, 2024. Consisting of about 11 personnel, the new unit will ensure the Guam Air Guard is fit to fight by supporting medical readiness. (U.S. National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete)

    Guam
    National Guard
    medical readiness

