USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical leaders for annual Special Operations medical conference in Raleigh, N.C.

Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity gather for a photo during the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) annual conference, Raleigh, North Carolina, May 14, 2024. USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland, is comprised of four Project Management Offices. Coordinating with DoD, non-DoD and government stakeholders, team members from the individual PMOs work to develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

