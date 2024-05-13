Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Meyer Unveils Desert Storm Memorial Alongside Commanders Widow

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Charles Leitner 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jason M. Wright, the first sergeant of Victory Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, participates in a monument unveiling ceremony on Fort Riley, Kansas, April 26, 2024. The monument commemorates the Soldiers who served in the 1st Inf. Div. during the operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8404557
    VIRIN: 240426-A-RJ839-2013
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Meyer Unveils Desert Storm Memorial Alongside Commanders Widow, by SPC Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Victory
    1st Infantry Division
    Fighting First
    BigRedOne
    Year of Victory

