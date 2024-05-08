Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Nursing Flash during the Daisy Dash

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A Nursing Flash during the Daisy Dash…in conjunction with National Nurses Week and the Navy Nurse Corps birthday, Naval Hospital Bremerton staff members took part in the Daisy Dash 5K, named after the Daisy Award which recognizes and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by a nurse. With NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness aided by the Nurses Association to host the event, runners and walkers took advantage of the warm spring afternoon to leg out support for all nurses with the following female and male runners placing in the top three (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
    Females
    1st – Lt. Christina Rizzo, Christina, (Post Ambulatory Care Unit)
    2nd – Lt. Hana Reichert, Hana, (Internal Medicine Clinic)
    3rd - Lt. j.g. Taylor Fink, Taylor, (Family Medicine Clinic)

    Males
    1st – Hospitalman Brandon Ormond, Brandon, (Family Medicine Clinic)
    2nd– Capt. Zhengshi Song, (Oral Surgery)
    3rd – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class William Birdsong, (Mental Health department)

