    Desert Flag 2024 Group Photo

    Desert Flag 2024 Group Photo

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    Aircrew from 10 different countries along with 12 airframes pose for a group photo after they participate in Desert Flag 2024, located within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, hosted by the United Arab Emirates, April 21 to May 10, 2024. Desert Flag is a Red Flag-style exercise and is intended to build upon a cohesive fighting force in the defense of the Arabian Peninsula. Along with the U.S., the participating countries include: France, Germany, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 02:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    Multinational Exercise
    AFCENT
    Desert Flag 2024

