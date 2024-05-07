I am Navy Medicine - HM2 Laura Suzanne Denmark - at NMRTC Bremerton

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Laura Suzanne Denmark, from Ringgold, Georgia, and Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School graduate, was recently named Sailor of the Quarter assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton. She is the is the work center supervisor of Patient Administration department, working with medical boards and as a limited duty liaison alongside 15 Sailors that support approximately 300 tenant commands. As a team, they coordinated over 650 personnel with limited duty, temporary disability, or separation status. Denmark is also the burial at sea coordinator for the region and has handled over 210 burials at sea (official Navy graphic photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

