Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am Navy Medicine - HM2 Laura Suzanne Denmark - at NMRTC Bremerton

    I am Navy Medicine - HM2 Laura Suzanne Denmark - at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Laura Suzanne Denmark, from Ringgold, Georgia, and Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School graduate, was recently named Sailor of the Quarter assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton. She is the is the work center supervisor of Patient Administration department, working with medical boards and as a limited duty liaison alongside 15 Sailors that support approximately 300 tenant commands. As a team, they coordinated over 650 personnel with limited duty, temporary disability, or separation status. Denmark is also the burial at sea coordinator for the region and has handled over 210 burials at sea (official Navy graphic photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 15:40
    Photo ID: 8391278
    VIRIN: 240508-N-QW460-1111
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Navy Medicine - HM2 Laura Suzanne Denmark - at NMRTC Bremerton, by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am Navy Medicine - HM2 Laura Suzanne Denmark - at NMRTC Bremerton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor of the Quarter
    Patient Administration
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT