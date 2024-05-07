Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Certified Gas Kicker - Staff Sgt. Kenna Thompson

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Airman Elise Faurote 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenna Thompson, 434th Maintenance Squadron maintenance scheduler, poses for a portrait, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, May 7, 2024. Thompson volunteered to work outside her career field as the administrative assistant to the Wing Commander, Deputy Commander and Command Chief, managing their schedules and planning the Wing Change of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:46
    Photo ID: 8390769
    VIRIN: 240507-F-AC360-1013
    Resolution: 5307x3531
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Certified Gas Kicker - Staff Sgt. Kenna Thompson, by AB Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grissom Air Reserve Base

    TAGS

    NKAWTG
    CGK

