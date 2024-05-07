Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week Miami 2024 USS Bataan MMA seminar media advisory

    Fleet Week Miami 2024 USS Bataan MMA seminar media advisory

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sylvie Carafiol 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    MIAMI (May 8, 2024) Fleet Week Miami 2024 graphic created for media advisory highlighting update to schedule. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sylvie Carafiol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8390757
    VIRIN: 240508-N-CO642-1001
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Miami 2024 USS Bataan MMA seminar media advisory, by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week Miami 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT