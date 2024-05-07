Ms. Kristina O’Brien, SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, and Brigade Deputy Commanders, sign the project plan that was completed during the inaugural Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command DTC Forum. (Photo by Rob Wieland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 08:42 Photo ID: 8389948 VIRIN: 240503-A-SK513-1001 Resolution: 4574x3659 Size: 2.19 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, O’Brien spearheads new initiatives at DTC Forum , by Rob Wieland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.