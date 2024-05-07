Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    O’Brien spearheads new initiatives at DTC Forum

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Rob Wieland 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Ms. Kristina O’Brien, SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, and Brigade Deputy Commanders, sign the project plan that was completed during the inaugural Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command DTC Forum. (Photo by Rob Wieland)

    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
    This work, O’Brien spearheads new initiatives at DTC Forum , by Rob Wieland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    O&rsquo;Brien spearheads new initiatives at DTC Forum

