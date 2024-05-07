U.S. service members land at Basco airport

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules lands at Basco airport during Balikatan 24 in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, April 27, 2024. The aircraft transported U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 to conduct forward arming and refueling point operations. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

