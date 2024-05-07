Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members land at Basco airport

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules lands at Basco airport during Balikatan 24 in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, April 27, 2024. The aircraft transported U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 to conduct forward arming and refueling point operations. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    Balikatan
    III MEF
    I MAW
    MWSS-174
    BK24
    Balikatan 24

