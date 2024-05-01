Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beach Cleanup at NSF Indian Head

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Volunteers at NSF Indian Head cleaned the installation shoreline during three separate beach clean up events April 4-6. The Marines and Sailors of Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) led the way with a cleanup on April 4; civilian volunteers, including from Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division hit the beach for the next two days. A total of 54 volunteers collected more than 1,000 pounds of trash along the Potomac River and Mattawoman Creek.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 16:31
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
    Earth Day
    Beach Cleanup
    NSF Indian Head

