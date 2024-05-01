Beach Cleanup at NSF Indian Head

Volunteers at NSF Indian Head cleaned the installation shoreline during three separate beach clean up events April 4-6. The Marines and Sailors of Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) led the way with a cleanup on April 4; civilian volunteers, including from Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division hit the beach for the next two days. A total of 54 volunteers collected more than 1,000 pounds of trash along the Potomac River and Mattawoman Creek.

