Volunteers at NSF Indian Head cleaned the installation shoreline during three separate beach clean up events April 4-6. The Marines and Sailors of Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) led the way with a cleanup on April 4; civilian volunteers, including from Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division hit the beach for the next two days. A total of 54 volunteers collected more than 1,000 pounds of trash along the Potomac River and Mattawoman Creek.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8388490
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-CE356-1001
|Resolution:
|3688x2771
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beach Cleanup at NSF Indian Head, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT