    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1AF member rescues mother, three children after SUV tumbles on bridge

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Michael Dougherty 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    Capt. Bryon Adams Jr, chief, A2 operations division, CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE), crawled through broken glass into an overturned SUV to rescue a mother and her three children following a rollover accident near Tyndall AFB, Fla.

    1AF member rescues mother, three children after SUV tumbles on bridge

    TAGS

    185th ARW
    1AF
    First Air Force
    CONR

