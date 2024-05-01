Capt. Bryon Adams Jr, chief, A2 operations division, CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE), crawled through broken glass into an overturned SUV to rescue a mother and her three children following a rollover accident near Tyndall AFB, Fla.

Date Taken: 05.03.2024
Date Posted: 05.07.2024
Location: FL, US
This work, 1AF member rescues mother, three children after SUV tumbles on bridge, by Michael Dougherty