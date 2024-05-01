Capt. Bryon Adams Jr, chief, A2 operations division, CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE), crawled through broken glass into an overturned SUV to rescue a mother and her three children following a rollover accident near Tyndall AFB, Fla.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8388438
|VIRIN:
|240506-Z-FP476-1002
|Resolution:
|3099x2223
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1AF member rescues mother, three children after SUV tumbles on bridge, by Michael Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1AF member rescues mother, three children after SUV tumbles on bridge
