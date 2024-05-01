(February 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Louis Walker, a Gloucester, Virginia native, (top left) provides training support in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and airway management aboard the USS Bulkeley. Walker is one of several Hospital Corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota who have had the opportunity to provide medical support to Rota homeported Destroyers (DDG’s) in support of fleet medical readiness priorities. NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota MTF within the Iberian Peninsula. (Photo Released/CDR Jenny Paul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 06:29 Photo ID: 8386976 VIRIN: 240315-N-JO616-1001 Resolution: 390x520 Size: 56.81 KB Location: ROTA, ES Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Fortifies Naval Operations Across Regions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.