Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Fortifies Naval Operations Across Regions

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Fortifies Naval Operations Across Regions

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    (February 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Louis Walker, a Gloucester, Virginia native, (top left) provides training support in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and airway management aboard the USS Bulkeley. Walker is one of several Hospital Corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota who have had the opportunity to provide medical support to Rota homeported Destroyers (DDG’s) in support of fleet medical readiness priorities. NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota MTF within the Iberian Peninsula. (Photo Released/CDR Jenny Paul)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 06:29
    Photo ID: 8386976
    VIRIN: 240315-N-JO616-1001
    Resolution: 390x520
    Size: 56.81 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Fortifies Naval Operations Across Regions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMRTC Rota Supports Diverse Regional Missions to Safeguard and Prepare Warfighters and Allies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT