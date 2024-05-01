Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Progra, 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201122, "You make me smile!" Dorothy Joan Riley

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    On January 12, 2010, a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake shattered Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. The earthquake would ultimately claim 230,000 lives and make millions homeless. Within hours, the Coast Guard began providing relief as part of the U.S.-led response. Here an electronics technician (ET) talks with young Haitians. The ET was deployed from Miami’s Maritime Safety and Security Team because of his foreign language skills. In addition to rescuing the injured and providing relief supplies, a key mission for the U.S. was to located American citizens needing to be repatriated. The ET interviewed over 14,000 individuals in a brief three weeks to help the U.S. Consulate determine citizenship. US Coast Guard Art Progra, 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201122, "You make me smile!" Dorothy Joan Riley, oil, 18 x 24 inches

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 14:17
    Location: US
    TAGS

    Maritime Safety and Security Team
    MSST
    electronics technician
    earthquake
    Haiti
    COGAP artwork

