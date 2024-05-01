On January 12, 2010, a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake shattered Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. The earthquake would ultimately claim 230,000 lives and make millions homeless. Within hours, the Coast Guard began providing relief as part of the U.S.-led response. Here an electronics technician (ET) talks with young Haitians. The ET was deployed from Miami’s Maritime Safety and Security Team because of his foreign language skills. In addition to rescuing the injured and providing relief supplies, a key mission for the U.S. was to located American citizens needing to be repatriated. The ET interviewed over 14,000 individuals in a brief three weeks to help the U.S. Consulate determine citizenship. US Coast Guard Art Progra, 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201122, "You make me smile!" Dorothy Joan Riley, oil, 18 x 24 inches

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 14:17 Photo ID: 8385365 VIRIN: 240506-G-VR869-9957 Resolution: 4233x3107 Size: 9.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN