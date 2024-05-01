Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201111, "Entangled humpback release," Anne Brodie Hill

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Crew aboard a 41-foot utility boat from Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor, Maine, assists a scientist in the release of a humpback whale entangled in a lobster trap. Considered endangered marine mammals, these whales are estimated to number only 10,000 to 15,000 worldwide. US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201111, "Entangled humpback release," Anne Brodie Hill, watercolor, 9.5 x 12.5 inches

    Maine
    utility boat
    humpback whale
    COGAP artwork
    endangered mammal

