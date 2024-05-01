Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201103, "Subpac medevac," Dennis Boom

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201103, &quot;Subpac medevac,&quot; Dennis Boom

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    An HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, Alaska, lines up for a medical transfer from a Navy submarine on patrol in the North Pacific. In a constant ready status for search and rescue, the crew and helicopters are also used for maintaining aids-to-navigation, fisheries laws enforcement patrols, enforcement of laws and treaties, among other missions. US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201103, "Subpac medevac," Dennis Boom, oil, 22 x 28 inches

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 14:09
    Photo ID: 8385351
    VIRIN: 240506-G-VR869-7587
    Resolution: 3774x2945
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    Sitka
    rescue
    helicopter
    COGAP artwork
    Navy submarine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT