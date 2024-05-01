An HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, Alaska, lines up for a medical transfer from a Navy submarine on patrol in the North Pacific. In a constant ready status for search and rescue, the crew and helicopters are also used for maintaining aids-to-navigation, fisheries laws enforcement patrols, enforcement of laws and treaties, among other missions. US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201103, "Subpac medevac," Dennis Boom, oil, 22 x 28 inches

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 14:09 Photo ID: 8385351 VIRIN: 240506-G-VR869-7587 Resolution: 3774x2945 Size: 6 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN