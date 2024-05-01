Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201102, "Angles and dangles," Dennis Boom

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201102, &quot;Angles and dangles,&quot; Dennis Boom

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard lifeboat crew from Surf Station Yaquina Bay conducts training drills aboard the 52-foot motor lifeboat Victory in 24-foot high waters off Newport, Ore. The demanding training equips surfman crews with the unique skills needed to respond to challenging maritime emergencies caused by extreme storms. The station covers nearly 100 miles of coastline and 15,000-square miles of ocean. US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201102, "Angles and dangles," Dennis Boom, oil, 20 x 24 inches

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 14:04
    Photo ID: 8385338
    VIRIN: 240506-G-VR869-5009
    Resolution: 3648x3005
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    rescue
    lifeboat
    COGAP artwork
    surf station Yaquina Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT