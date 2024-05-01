Coast Guard lifeboat crew from Surf Station Yaquina Bay conducts training drills aboard the 52-foot motor lifeboat Victory in 24-foot high waters off Newport, Ore. The demanding training equips surfman crews with the unique skills needed to respond to challenging maritime emergencies caused by extreme storms. The station covers nearly 100 miles of coastline and 15,000-square miles of ocean. US Coast Guard Art Program 2011 Collection, Object Id # 201102, "Angles and dangles," Dennis Boom, oil, 20 x 24 inches

