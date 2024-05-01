Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2010 Collection, Object Id # 201032, "MSST: Sighting down threats," Ken Smith

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2010 Collection, Object Id # 201032, &quot;MSST: Sighting down threats,&quot; Ken Smith

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Members of the Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) in St. Mary’s, Ga., secure an area of the port as an HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter moves in on a tanker on which crew failed to provide identification. Poised in the doorway of the helicopter are crew members who will be dropped by vertical insertion onto the tanker to investigate whether the vessel is engaged in illegal activity or otherwise poses a threat. Each MSST member on the ground sights his MK-18 M-4 carbine rifle in a different direction. US Coast Guard Art Program 2010 Collection, Object Id # 201032, "MSST: Sighting down threats," Ken Smith, oil, 30 x 22 inches

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 13:52
    Photo ID: 8385312
    VIRIN: 240506-G-VR869-4179
    Resolution: 2227x3000
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maritime Safety and Security Team
    MSST
    helicopter
    armed
    vertical insertion
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT