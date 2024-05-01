The Coast Guard motor lifeboat CG 36500 about to rescue the 32 men aboard the broken stern half of the tanker Pendleton. THe incident took place five miles off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts on February 18, 1952. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200129, "Motor Lifeboat rescue," Richard Kaise,"
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8385172
|VIRIN:
|240506-G-VR869-9703
|Resolution:
|2187x1654
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT