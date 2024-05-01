2023 CNIC Shore Sailors of the Year

240502-N-VP266-1081 WASHINGTON (May 2, 2024) Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC) held the 2023 CNIC Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year ceremony at the U.S. Navy Museum on the Washington Navy Yard. During the ceremony, Sailor of the Year finalists were recognized, with Master-at-Arms 1st Class Natalie Hasbrouck, assigned to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, winning the award. From left Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Franklin Mateo, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Natalie Hasbrouck, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Julia Murphy, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mycah Love, and CNIC Force Master Chief Jason Dunn. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

