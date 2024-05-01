Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 CNIC Shore Sailors of the Year

    2023 CNIC Shore Sailors of the Year

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    240502-N-VP266-1081 WASHINGTON (May 2, 2024) Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC) held the 2023 CNIC Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year ceremony at the U.S. Navy Museum on the Washington Navy Yard. During the ceremony, Sailor of the Year finalists were recognized, with Master-at-Arms 1st Class Natalie Hasbrouck, assigned to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, winning the award. From left Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Franklin Mateo, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Natalie Hasbrouck, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Julia Murphy, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mycah Love, and CNIC Force Master Chief Jason Dunn. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 13:04
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    CNIC Selects 2023 Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year

    May
    Navy Museum
    2024
    CNIC SOY Awards

