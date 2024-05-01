U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps conduct flightline repairs demonstrating total force integration

A U.S. Marine Corps combat engineer assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group creates a concrete mix to repair the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2024. Total force integration with the U.S. Marine Corps demonstrates the U.S.’ enduring commitment to global security (U.S. Air Force photo)

