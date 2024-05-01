U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Ong, an isochronal crew chief, with the 182d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, standing for a "faces of the base" social media environmental portrait, at the 182 Airlift Wing, on May 5, 2024, in Peoria, Illinois. Ong has been in the military for two and a half years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 10:44 Photo ID: 8382641 VIRIN: 240503-Z-CB035-2019 Resolution: 2364x3553 Size: 2.93 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Faces of Our Base, by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.