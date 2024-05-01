Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Faces of Our Base

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Ong, an isochronal crew chief, with the 182d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, standing for a "faces of the base" social media environmental portrait, at the 182 Airlift Wing, on May 5, 2024, in Peoria, Illinois. Ong has been in the military for two and a half years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Illinois
    Air Force
    182nd
    Faces of our base

