    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Health Official Visits Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Christopher Perrine 

    Defense Health Agency

    Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Ms. Seileen Mullen talks with Colonel Bill Soliz during an April 29 visit to the headquarters of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Col. Soliz is the Commander of MRC, P and Director of DHN-IP. Ms. Mullen also visited Tripler Army Medical Center and the Red Hill Medical Clinic in Branch Health Clinic Makalapa at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 20:55
    Photo ID: 8380865
    VIRIN: 240430-O-NN029-4684
    Resolution: 4532x2879
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Health Official Visits Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, by Christopher Perrine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Health and wellness

    TAGS

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii
    Defense Health Agency

