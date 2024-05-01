Senior Health Official Visits Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Ms. Seileen Mullen talks with Colonel Bill Soliz during an April 29 visit to the headquarters of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Col. Soliz is the Commander of MRC, P and Director of DHN-IP. Ms. Mullen also visited Tripler Army Medical Center and the Red Hill Medical Clinic in Branch Health Clinic Makalapa at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

