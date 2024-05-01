Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intelligence Operation at Harpers Ferry (9 MAY 1861)

    Intelligence Operation at Harpers Ferry (9 MAY 1861)

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Erin Thompson 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    View of Harpers Ferry after Confederate troops were forced out in June 1861. Union spy Kirk Mason reported in early May that the Confederates were planning to blow up one of the railroad bridges.

    TAGS

    Harpers Ferry
    military intelligence
    American Civil War
    This Week in MI History
    BG Joseph Mansfield
    Kirk Mason

