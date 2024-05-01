Intelligence Operation at Harpers Ferry (9 MAY 1861)

View of Harpers Ferry after Confederate troops were forced out in June 1861. Union spy Kirk Mason reported in early May that the Confederates were planning to blow up one of the railroad bridges.

