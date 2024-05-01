The Coast Guard Cutter Marlin is docked at the pier at of its homeport, Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. The cutter's primary missions are search and rescue and recreational boating and fisheries law enforcement. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200136, "USCGC MARLIN in Port," Andrei Kushnir, oil, 12 x 16 inches
