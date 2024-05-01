Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200136, "USCGC MARLIN in Port," Andrei Kushnir

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    The Coast Guard Cutter Marlin is docked at the pier at of its homeport, Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. The cutter's primary missions are search and rescue and recreational boating and fisheries law enforcement. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200136, "USCGC MARLIN in Port," Andrei Kushnir, oil, 12 x 16 inches

    search and rescue
    COGAP artwork
    Cutter Marlin

