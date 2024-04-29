Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200108, "Block Island Coast Guard Station," Margaret McCrea

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    The formerly manned lighthouse station on Block Island stands strong in the late autumn sky. In 1988 the Coast Guard ended year-round operations at the station and limited them to the summer months only. In 1996 the station's buildings were given to the Town of New Shoreham with the stipulation that they keep quarters for the Coast Guardsmen on duty during the summer as they mainly executed search and rescue cases. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200108, "Block Island Coast Guard Station," Margaret McCrea, watercolor, 11 x 14 inches

    Block Island
    lighthouse
    COGAP artwork

