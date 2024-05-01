Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Aquilino receives Legion of Honor from Philippines

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Philippines Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., and receives the Philippine Legion of Honor award, at USINDOPACOM headquarters, Hawaii, May 2, 2024. The meeting comes on the eve of the USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando)

    Philippines
    Legion of Honor
    USINDOPACOM

