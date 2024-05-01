Adm. Aquilino receives Legion of Honor from Philippines

Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Philippines Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., and receives the Philippine Legion of Honor award, at USINDOPACOM headquarters, Hawaii, May 2, 2024. The meeting comes on the eve of the USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando)

