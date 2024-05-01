US Coast Guard Cutter Confidence Heritage Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC 619) commissioning keepsakes are displayed onboard the cutter, May 2, 2024, while moored in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Confidence was recognized for 58 years of service to the nation in the presence of current and former crew members, family, and friends before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 19:29 Photo ID: 8378365 VIRIN: 240502-G-PJ308-1102 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 11.29 MB Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN