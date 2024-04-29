Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam National Guard launches State Partnership with Palau

    Guam National Guard launches State Partnership with Palau

    PALAU

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    From left, Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of U.S. National Guard Bureau, U.S. Ambassador Joel Ehrendreich, Palau President Surangel Whipps, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and Col. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, formalize a new State Partnership between Guam and Palau at a signing ceremony, Palau, April 29, 2024.

    The new partnership builds on thousands of years of common ancestry between the Second Island Chain islands and seeks to mutually benefit both partners in defense and security cooperation.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024
    Guam
    State Partnership Program
    Palau
    National Guard

