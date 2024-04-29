Guam National Guard launches State Partnership with Palau

From left, Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of U.S. National Guard Bureau, U.S. Ambassador Joel Ehrendreich, Palau President Surangel Whipps, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and Col. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, formalize a new State Partnership between Guam and Palau at a signing ceremony, Palau, April 29, 2024.



The new partnership builds on thousands of years of common ancestry between the Second Island Chain islands and seeks to mutually benefit both partners in defense and security cooperation.

Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024