    US Coast Guard Art Program 2000 Collection, Object Id# 200039, "Rescue at Cape Disappointment," Charles W. Strissel

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    This picture shows one of the many successful rescue missions (about one a day) done by the men and women stationed at the Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment that is situated at the mouth of the Columbia River on the Washington side of Cape Disappointment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2000 Collection, Object Id# 200039, "Rescue at Cape Disappointment," Charles W. Strissel, watercolor, 11.5 x 15 inches

    search and rescue
    Cape Disappointment
    Columbia River
    COGAP artwork

