This picture shows one of the many successful rescue missions (about one a day) done by the men and women stationed at the Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment that is situated at the mouth of the Columbia River on the Washington side of Cape Disappointment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2000 Collection, Object Id# 200039, "Rescue at Cape Disappointment," Charles W. Strissel, watercolor, 11.5 x 15 inches

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8375211 VIRIN: 240501-G-VR869-1039 Resolution: 2460x1838 Size: 3.55 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN