This picture shows one of the many successful rescue missions (about one a day) done by the men and women stationed at the Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment that is situated at the mouth of the Columbia River on the Washington side of Cape Disappointment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2000 Collection, Object Id# 200039, "Rescue at Cape Disappointment," Charles W. Strissel, watercolor, 11.5 x 15 inches
