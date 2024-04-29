Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949. The month is observed with media, local events, and film screenings. (Defense Media Activity graphic by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 07:30
|Photo ID:
|8374097
|VIRIN:
|240501-F-VG042-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Awareness Month graphic, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT