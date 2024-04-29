Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK, AUS, and US warfighters complete premier, multi-domain operations integration course

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and U.S. Air National Guard warfighters recently graduated the U.S. Air Force’s premier operational-level command and control course designed to advance the operational-level planning expertise of experienced air component (Air Force forces & air operations center) planners, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Apr. 4, 2024. Command and Control Warrior Advanced Course or C2WAC, taught by the 705th TRS, is an advanced, multi-domain, integration course that trains air component headquarters personnel how to plan and execute air component operations at the operational level to meet joint force commander requirements. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Shelton Keel)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force Reserve
    RAF
    RAAF
    US Air Force
    C2WAC

