UK, AUS, and US warfighters complete premier, multi-domain operations integration course

Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and U.S. Air National Guard warfighters recently graduated the U.S. Air Force’s premier operational-level command and control course designed to advance the operational-level planning expertise of experienced air component (Air Force forces & air operations center) planners, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Apr. 4, 2024. Command and Control Warrior Advanced Course or C2WAC, taught by the 705th TRS, is an advanced, multi-domain, integration course that trains air component headquarters personnel how to plan and execute air component operations at the operational level to meet joint force commander requirements. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Shelton Keel)

