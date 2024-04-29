USINDOPACOM hosts Capstone General and Flag Officers Course

Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and distinguished visitors gather for a group photo during the Capstone General and Flag Officer Course at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, April 30. Capstone is managed by the National Defense University and examines major issues affecting national security decision making, military strategy, joint doctrine, interoperability, and key allied nation issues. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

