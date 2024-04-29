Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAAPM Proclamation Signing at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    SAAPM Proclamation Signing at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation signing in the foyer of NMCP's historic Building 1, April 29.
    Capt. Brian Feldman, NMCP director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth (NMRTC) commander, signs the proclamation to be posted in the medical center. The event supports a nation-wide campaign to help educate and prevent sexual assault.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 13:11
    Photo ID: 8372462
    VIRIN: 240429-N-MT837-1007
    Resolution: 2455x3073
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM Proclamation Signing at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NMCP #NMRTC #SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT