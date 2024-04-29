Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation signing in the foyer of NMCP's historic Building 1, April 29.
Capt. Brian Feldman, NMCP director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth (NMRTC) commander, signs the proclamation to be posted in the medical center. The event supports a nation-wide campaign to help educate and prevent sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8372462
|VIRIN:
|240429-N-MT837-1007
|Resolution:
|2455x3073
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAAPM Proclamation Signing at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS
