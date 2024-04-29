SAAPM Proclamation Signing at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation signing in the foyer of NMCP's historic Building 1, April 29.

Capt. Brian Feldman, NMCP director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth (NMRTC) commander, signs the proclamation to be posted in the medical center. The event supports a nation-wide campaign to help educate and prevent sexual assault.

