Staff Sgt. Stephan Wojciechowski, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, places an Mk II near a "suspicious package" during an EOD training, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, April 19, 2024. Wojciechowski was nominated for the wing commander's social media recognition series called "Certified Gas Kicker". (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 11:44 Photo ID: 8372129 VIRIN: 240419-F-LI355-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.74 MB Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Certified Gas Kicker: Staff Sgt. Stephan Wojciechowski, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.