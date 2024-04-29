Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Certified Gas Kicker: Staff Sgt. Stephan Wojciechowski

    Certified Gas Kicker: Staff Sgt. Stephan Wojciechowski

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Stephan Wojciechowski, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, places an Mk II near a "suspicious package" during an EOD training, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, April 19, 2024. Wojciechowski was nominated for the wing commander's social media recognition series called "Certified Gas Kicker". (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 11:44
    Photo ID: 8372129
    VIRIN: 240419-F-LI355-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Certified Gas Kicker: Staff Sgt. Stephan Wojciechowski, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    CGK
    certified gas kicker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT