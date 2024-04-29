U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Agsaoay (left) and Staff Sgt. Jeanne Masangkay (right), Filipino Americans assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Brigade, stand in front of the M903 Launching Station for the MIM-104 Patriot System during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 05:25 Photo ID: 8371356 VIRIN: 240429-A-SU758-2001 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 15.65 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: Filipino American Soldiers serve in U.S. Air Defense Artillery Unit, by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.