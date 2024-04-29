U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Agsaoay (left) and Staff Sgt. Jeanne Masangkay (right), Filipino Americans assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Brigade, stand in front of the M903 Launching Station for the MIM-104 Patriot System during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8371356
|VIRIN:
|240429-A-SU758-2001
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|15.65 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 24: Filipino American Soldiers serve in U.S. Air Defense Artillery Unit, by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
