Commander of the British Armed Forces Strategic Command Visits SNI

SINGAPORE (Apr. 29, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, meets with British Army Gen. James Hockenhull, Commander of the British Armed Forces Strategic Command, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

