    Commander of the British Armed Forces Strategic Command Visits SNI

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Apr. 29, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, meets with British Army Gen. James Hockenhull, Commander of the British Armed Forces Strategic Command, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    British Army
    US Navy
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    British Armed Forces Strategic Command

