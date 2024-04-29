Soldiers participating in the AFSAM/WPW Sniper Competition walk through a forest path up a mountain during fog to get to their next shooting event, Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 5, 2022. (Arkansas National Guard photo by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 15:32
|Photo ID:
|8370006
|VIRIN:
|221205-Z-QM363-1010
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|14.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSAM/WPW Sniper Competition Soldiers move to next event, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
