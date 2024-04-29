Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSAM/WPW Sniper Competition Soldiers move to next event

    FORT CHAFFEE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Soldiers participating in the AFSAM/WPW Sniper Competition walk through a forest path up a mountain during fog to get to their next shooting event, Fort Chaffee, Ark., Dec. 5, 2022. (Arkansas National Guard photo by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:32
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US
    This work, AFSAM/WPW Sniper Competition Soldiers move to next event, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

